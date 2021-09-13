LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Critical Review

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $73.89, suggesting a potential upside of 70.37%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.07%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 20.78 $165.69 million $0.57 76.09 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 14.65 $9.90 million N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

StoneCo beats LegalZoom.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

