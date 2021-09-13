Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $199.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.43.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $154.79 on Friday. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.