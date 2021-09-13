Lattice Token (LTX) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and $3.05 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00005343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00079878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00181124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.09 or 1.00078653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.07268047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00955002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

