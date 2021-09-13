Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

