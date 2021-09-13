Lake Street Capital Trims Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Target Price to $60.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CVGW opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

