L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$1,870,983.16 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 713,571 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,870,983.16 ($1,336,416.54).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Raphael Lamm acquired 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38).

On Monday, July 26th, Raphael Lamm acquired 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

