K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.01 ($12.96).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SDF opened at €12.16 ($14.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

