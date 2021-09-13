KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $25.02 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.