KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $25.02 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.
About KOSÉ
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.