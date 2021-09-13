Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

