KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.64.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

