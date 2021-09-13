Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.13 ($15.45).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €11.48 ($13.51). The company had a trading volume of 341,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.80 and a 200 day moving average of €11.15. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

