Klimatas 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,428.53 and approximately $8.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

