Kingspan Group’s (KGP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON KGP opened at GBX 95.56 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.24. The firm has a market cap of £173.20 million and a P/E ratio of 37.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In other Kingspan Group news, insider Russell Shiels sold 17,341 shares of Kingspan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,494 ($124.04), for a total value of £1,646,354.54 ($2,150,972.75).

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

