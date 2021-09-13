Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMMPF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$16.95 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

