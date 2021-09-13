Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $5,428,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

