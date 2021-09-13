Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 13,086 shares.The stock last traded at $19.65 and had previously closed at $19.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $773.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

