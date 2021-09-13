KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.99.

KBCSY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,180. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

