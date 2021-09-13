Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Critical Comparison

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 4.65 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -24.32 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.43

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 22.33% -4.47% -3.60% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Kandi Technologies Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

