Kalmar (KALM) Market Capitalization Tops $8.36 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Kalmar has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $97,577.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00006179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,976 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

