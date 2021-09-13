Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 387,033 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 59.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387,033 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

