Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 100,592 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100,592 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

