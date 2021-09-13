Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.83 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,249 shares of company stock valued at $70,006,553 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $262.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.59. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

