Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 36,229 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $45.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

