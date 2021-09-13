JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

JPST opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

