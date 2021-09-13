JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,848

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,580 ($59.84) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,804.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,850.40. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 371 ($4.85) per share. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Insiders have purchased a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094 in the last ninety days.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

