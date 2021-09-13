John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDGJF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

WDGJF traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

