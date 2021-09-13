JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Glenn H. Tongue Sells 10,000 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JMP opened at $7.46 on Monday. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

