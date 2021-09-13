JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Jeff Horing Sells 74,535 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -89.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

