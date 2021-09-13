Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affimed’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Affimed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

AFMD stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.