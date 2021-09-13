Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

