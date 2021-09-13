Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $300.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

