Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $883,480.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

