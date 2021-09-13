Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.68

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 4618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 44,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 44.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 982,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 303,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.