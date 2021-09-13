IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 183,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,082,834 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $14.12.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.