IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 183,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,082,834 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $14.12.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
