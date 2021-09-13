IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.12 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 447.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

