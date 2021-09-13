Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Italk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Italk has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

