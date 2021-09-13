iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.