iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $262.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.99. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $275.60.

