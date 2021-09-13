iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

