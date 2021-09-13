iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.93 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

