iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

IWB opened at $250.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

