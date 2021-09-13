iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

SUSA stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $102.07.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.