iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

