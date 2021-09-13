iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.78 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

