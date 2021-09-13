iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,876,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,553 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.34. 8,089,610 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05.

