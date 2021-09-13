Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,166,000 after acquiring an additional 181,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

