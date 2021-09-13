IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 198,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

