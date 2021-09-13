Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

