Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

