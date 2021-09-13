Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $15.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.88. 22,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.12 and its 200-day moving average is $461.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

